Veteran Boeing airplanes executive Mark Jenks to retire

Contributor
Eric M. Johnson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAREN DUCEY

SEATTLE, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N said on Thursday that veteran airplane programs executive Mark Jenks plans to retire, while supply chain executive Elizabeth Lund is to take over the role.

Jenks has been a senior vice president of Airplane Programs, overseeing its commercial airplanes portfolio such as the 737 narrowbody and 787 widebody production programs.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle Editing by Chris Reese)

