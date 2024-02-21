News & Insights

US Markets
GS

Veteran Beth Hammack to leave Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg News reports

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

February 21, 2024 — 05:31 pm EST

Written by Pritam Biswas for Reuters ->

Adds more background on Hammack from paragraph 6 onwards

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs GS.N veteran Beth Hammack is set to quit the Wall Street giant after more than three decades, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Hammack, 52, was earlier seen as the front-runner to take over the role of chief financial officer, according to the report.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

In her recent role, Hammack was co-head of the Global Financing Group and a member of the management committee. She was also a part of Investment Banking Executive Committee, according to the company's website.

In her previous role as global treasurer of Goldman Sachs and CEO of Goldman Sachs Bank USA, she was responsible for the firm's funding, liquidity and capital management strategy.

Hammack joined Goldman Sachs in 1993 as an analyst in Debt Capital Markets and was named managing director in 2003. She was named a partner in 2010.

Stephanie Cohen, the global head of Platform Solutions and also a part of the management committee, remains the sole female leader running one of the bank's three units, according to the Bloomberg report.

(Reporting by Pritam Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai and Subhranshu Sahu)

((Pritam.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.