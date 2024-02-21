Veteran Beth Hammack to leave Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg News reports

Adds more background on Hammack from paragraph 6 onwards

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs GS.N veteran Beth Hammack is set to quit the Wall Street giant after more than three decades, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Hammack, 52, was earlier seen as the front-runner to take over the role of chief financial officer, according to the report.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

In her recent role, Hammack was co-head of the Global Financing Group and a member of the management committee. She was also a part of Investment Banking Executive Committee, according to the company's website.

In her previous role as global treasurer of Goldman Sachs and CEO of Goldman Sachs Bank USA, she was responsible for the firm's funding, liquidity and capital management strategy.

Hammack joined Goldman Sachs in 1993 as an analyst in Debt Capital Markets and was named managing director in 2003. She was named a partner in 2010.

Stephanie Cohen, the global head of Platform Solutions and also a part of the management committee, remains the sole female leader running one of the bank's three units, according to the Bloomberg report.

(Reporting by Pritam Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai and Subhranshu Sahu)

