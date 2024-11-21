VET Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (TSX: VET.TO ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.82, changing hands as high as $14.90 per share. Vermilion Energy Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VET shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VET's low point in its 52 week range is $11.87 per share, with $17.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.97.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.