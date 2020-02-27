Vesuvius Plc FY19 Pre-tax Profit Down 24.1% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2019 profit before tax declined 24.1 percent to 118.6 million pounds from 156.2 million pounds last year. Earnings per share fell 41.9 percent to 29.8 pence from 51.3 pence a year ago.

Headline profit before tax declined 9.3 percent to 171.4 million pounds from 188.9 million pounds last year. Headline earnings per share decreased 9.1 percent to 45.1 pence from 49.6 pence in the prior year.

Revenue for the year decreased 4.9 percent to 1.71 billion pounds from 1.80 billion pounds in the previous year, reflecting a significant deterioration in both the company's main end markets of Steel and Foundry after a strong 2018. Underlying revenue declined 5.7 percent.

The company said its board has recommended a final dividend of 14.3 pence per share. This will result in a total dividend for the year of 20.5 pence per share and represents a 3.5 percent increase to the full year dividend.

Looking ahead, Vesuvius said that the potential impact of the Covid-19 health crisis is difficult to assess at this time, but is likely to have a temporary negative impact on its end-markets.

However, the company added some signals indicated that the destocking phase experienced in the second half of 2019 is maturing and may shortly be coming to an end.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.