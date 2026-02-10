Is VESUVIUS PLC (CKSNY) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Vesuvius PLC Unsponsored ADR (CKSNY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

Vesuvius PLC Unsponsored ADR is one of 92 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #16 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Vesuvius PLC Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CKSNY's full-year earnings has moved 0.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, CKSNY has returned 26.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 15% on average. As we can see, Vesuvius PLC Unsponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Construction sector, Legence (LGN), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 20.8%.

In Legence's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 108.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Vesuvius PLC Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Engineering - R and D Services industry, which includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 21.1% so far this year, meaning that CKSNY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Legence is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Construction sector may want to keep a close eye on Vesuvius PLC Unsponsored ADR and Legence as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

