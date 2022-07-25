Vesuvius Issues Trading Update; Now Sees FY EBITA At Top End Of Range Of Analysts' View

(RTTNews) - Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) said the Group now expects to report a trading profit or EBITA for the first half period of 127.4 million pounds. The Group said its trading for the months of May and June remained stronger than anticipated.

Looking forward, Vesuvius plc noted that its expectations for trading in the second half of the year, including a material drop in volume compared to first half and challenging cost inflation, remain broadly unchanged. As a result, Vesuvius now expects full year Group trading profit or EBITA to be towards the top end of the range of current analysts' expectations.

