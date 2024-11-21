News & Insights

Vesuvius Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

November 21, 2024 — 02:08 am EST

Vesuvius (GB:VSVS) has released an update.

Vesuvius plc has recently conducted a share buyback, purchasing 138,776 ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price of 397.3057 pence per share. The company plans to cancel these shares, aligning with its strategy to enhance shareholder value. This move is part of a larger buyback program aiming to repurchase up to £50 million of ordinary shares, reflecting Vesuvius’ commitment to strengthening its market position.

