Vesuvius Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Vesuvius plc has recently conducted a share buyback, purchasing 138,776 ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price of 397.3057 pence per share. The company plans to cancel these shares, aligning with its strategy to enhance shareholder value. This move is part of a larger buyback program aiming to repurchase up to £50 million of ordinary shares, reflecting Vesuvius’ commitment to strengthening its market position.

