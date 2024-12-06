Vesuvius Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback Programme

Vesuvius (GB:VSVS) has released an update.

Vesuvius plc has repurchased 123,744 of its own shares as part of a share buyback programme, with prices ranging between 421.5p and 430p per share. This move is part of a larger initiative to buy back up to £50 million in shares, having already repurchased over 1.7 million shares. Following these transactions, Vesuvius aims to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

