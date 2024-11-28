Vesuvius Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback Initiative

Vesuvius (GB:VSVS) has released an update.
Vesuvius plc has repurchased 148,633 of its ordinary shares as part of a £50 million share buyback program, with the intention of cancelling these shares. This move is aimed at enhancing shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation, thereby potentially increasing earnings per share. The buyback reflects Vesuvius’s commitment to delivering sustainable growth and superior returns for its investors.
