Vesuvius Advances Share Buyback Programme

May 30, 2024 — 05:10 am EDT

Vesuvius (GB:VSVS) has released an update.

Vesuvius plc has executed a share buyback, purchasing 65,439 of its own ordinary shares at prices ranging from 479.50p to 489.00p, with the intention to cancel them. This action, part of a larger programme initiated in December 2023 to repurchase up to £50 million worth of shares, has resulted in the company having 265,928,791 ordinary shares in issue. The buyback reflects the company’s strategy to deliver profitable growth and create shareholder value.

