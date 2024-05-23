News & Insights

Vesuvius Advances Share Buyback Initiative

May 23, 2024

Vesuvius (GB:VSVS) has released an update.

Vesuvius plc has actively engaged in its share buyback program, purchasing 53,663 of its own ordinary shares at prices ranging between 484.50p and 488.50p. Following the buyback, the shares are set to be cancelled, which will reduce the total number of shares in issue and consequently, the total voting rights. The buyback is part of a larger initiative announced last December, aiming to repurchase up to £50 million worth of shares, with £24,125,125.62 already spent to acquire 5,040,831 shares.

