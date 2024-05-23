Vesuvius Advances Share Buyback Initiative

Vesuvius (GB:VSVS) has released an update.

Vesuvius plc has actively engaged in its share buyback program, purchasing 53,663 of its own ordinary shares at prices ranging between 484.50p and 488.50p. Following the buyback, the shares are set to be cancelled, which will reduce the total number of shares in issue and consequently, the total voting rights. The buyback is part of a larger initiative announced last December, aiming to repurchase up to £50 million worth of shares, with £24,125,125.62 already spent to acquire 5,040,831 shares.

For further insights into GB:VSVS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.