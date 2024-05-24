News & Insights

Vesuvius Advances Share Buyback, Cancels Shares

May 24, 2024 — 02:47 am EDT

Vesuvius (GB:VSVS) has released an update.

Vesuvius plc has continued its Share Buyback Programme, purchasing 64,557 of its own Ordinary Shares at prices ranging from 481.00p to 488.00p. The company has announced the cancellation of these shares, which will reduce the total number of voting rights to 266,108,509. This action forms part of Vesuvius’s ongoing strategy to deliver sustainable, profitable growth and create value for shareholders.

