Vestmark Launches Index SMA Strategies in First Step Towards Direct Indexing

Portfolio management and trading platform Vestmark recently announced that it has launched six separately managed account investment strategies, the firm’s first asset management offering. The strategies, called "Focused Index Portfolios,” follow S&P Dow Jones Indices, but in an SMA wrapper to allow for some customization and tax-loss harvesting. Robert Battista, senior vice president, and managing director of Vestmark Advisory Solutions said that the firm sees the launch as a first step toward a fully personalized direct indexing investment platform which Vestmark expects to roll out later in the year. The portfolios have minimums as low as $100,000, with fees comparable to an ETF. Three of the Index Portfolios are based on custom indices Vestmark built with S&P Dow Jones, including the S&P 500 Focused 100 VAST Portfolio, the S&P 500 Focused 50 VAST Portfolio, and the S&P 500 Catholic Values Focused 100 VAST Portfolio. The other three strategies are based on existing indices such as the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 VAST Portfolio, the S&P 500 ESG Elite VAST Portfolio, and the S&P Developed Markets 100 ADR xUS VAST Portfolio. For now, the new strategies are available in the Vestmark Manager Marketplace, but Vestmark plans to distribute them to broker/dealers, independent advisors, and RIAs via a new sales team dedicated to the company's direct indexing services.

Finsum:Trading platform Vestmark launched six index portfolios as the firm's first step towards a fully personalized direct indexing investment platform which is expected later in the year.

