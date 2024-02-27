Vestmark In Partnership With Invesco On Portfolio Solutions

(RTTNews) - Vestmark, Inc., a provider of wealth management software and services, Tuesday announced partnership with investment management firm, Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) to provide portfolio solutions to Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) channels.

RIAs using Invesco models will gain access to Vestmark VAST, a portfolio management service providing personalized investing and individual tax management, Vestmark said in a statement.

Karl Roessner, Chief Executive Officer at Vestmark, said, "This partnership marks a significant step toward providing RIAs with innovative portfolio solutions, combining Invesco's investment experience with Vestmark's breakthrough tax transition and tax management service, VAST. We are confident that this strategic partnership will be a game-changer in the RIA channel."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.