Vestis Corporation CFO Kelly Janzen To Step Down; Backs Annual Outlook

(RTTNews) - Vestis Corporation (VSTS), a provider of uniforms and workplace supplies, said on Tuesday that its Chief Financial Officer, Kelly Janzen, will step down to pursue other opportunities. Janzen will remain with the company through the end of calendar year 2025.

Subsequently, Vestis has appointed Adam K. Bowen, Vice President of Financial Planning & Analysis, as Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Bowen, who joined the company in February, had worked as Chief Accounting Officer at Sonder, Inc. and BlueLinx Holdings Inc.

The company has engaged an executive search firm to conduct an internal and external search for a permanent CFO to replace Janzen.

In addition, Vestis has reaffirmed its annual outlook. For fiscal 2026, the company still anticipates revenue to be flat to down 2% from last year. Excluding items, the company continues to anticipate annual EBITDA of $285 million to $315 million.

