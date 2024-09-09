Vestis Confirms Receipt Of Preliminary Inquiry From Elis SA About Potential Transaction

(RTTNews) - Vestis Corp. (VSTS) confirmed on Monday that it received a preliminary inquiry from Elis SA regarding a potential transaction involving the Company.

Vestis added that the Board of Directors takes seriously and evaluates any inquiries regarding the Company and all alternatives available to the Company. There can be no assurance that any transaction or other alternative will result from this inquiry.

