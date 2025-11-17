Vestas Wind Systems A (XTRA:VWSB) Price Target Increased by 11.27% to 21.45

The average one-year price target for Vestas Wind Systems A (XTRA:VWSB) has been revised to 21,45 € / share. This is an increase of 11.27% from the prior estimate of 19,28 € dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9,51 € to a high of 28,23 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.85% from the latest reported closing price of 20,86 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 299 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vestas Wind Systems A. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VWSB is 0.45%, an increase of 9.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.68% to 120,274K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,584K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,302K shares , representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VWSB by 29.82% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 9,577K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,754K shares , representing a decrease of 210.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VWSB by 63.99% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 9,073K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,848K shares , representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VWSB by 1.70% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 6,607K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,471K shares , representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VWSB by 32.15% over the last quarter.

ICLN - iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds 5,075K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,308K shares , representing a decrease of 4.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VWSB by 19.19% over the last quarter.

