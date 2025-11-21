Is Vestas Wind Systems (VWDRY) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Vestas Wind Systems AS (VWDRY) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Vestas Wind Systems AS is one of 186 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Vestas Wind Systems AS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VWDRY's full-year earnings has moved 6.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, VWDRY has returned 70% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 2.6%. As we can see, Vestas Wind Systems AS is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Wartsila (WRTBY). The stock is up 90.3% year-to-date.

For Wartsila, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Vestas Wind Systems AS belongs to the Manufacturing - Electronics industry, a group that includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #39 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Wartsila is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Vestas Wind Systems AS and Wartsila. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

