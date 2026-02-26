Vestas Wind Systems A (VWDRY) Price Target Increased by 64.16% to 11.48

The average one-year price target for Vestas Wind Systems A (OTCPK:VWDRY) has been revised to $11.48 / share. This is an increase of 64.16% from the prior estimate of $6.99 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$4.01 to a high of $22.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.32% from the latest reported closing price of $8.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vestas Wind Systems A. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 15.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VWDRY is 0.07%, an increase of 52.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.59% to 1,185K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Common Asset Management holds 331K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 404K shares , representing a decrease of 22.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VWDRY by 114.57% over the last quarter.

Cacti Asset Management holds 296K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Grace & White holds 284K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 112K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares , representing an increase of 33.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VWDRY by 113.35% over the last quarter.

S& holds 61K shares. No change in the last quarter.

