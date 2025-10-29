Vestas Wind Systems A (VWDRY) Price Target Increased by 12.94% to 8.47

The average one-year price target for Vestas Wind Systems A (OTCPK:VWDRY) has been revised to $8.47 / share. This is an increase of 12.94% from the prior estimate of $7.50 dated October 28, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$4.37 to a high of $17.71 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.82% from the latest reported closing price of $8.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vestas Wind Systems A. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VWDRY is 0.17%, an increase of 3.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.94% to 1,585K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Common Asset Management holds 425K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 430K shares , representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VWDRY by 0.74% over the last quarter.

Cacti Asset Management holds 296K shares. No change in the last quarter.

NIAGX - Nia Impact Solutions Fund holds 288K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 125K shares , representing an increase of 56.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VWDRY by 183.89% over the last quarter.

Grace & White holds 284K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 84K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares , representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VWDRY by 0.07% over the last quarter.

