Vestas Wind Systems A (CPSE:VWS) Price Target Increased by 10.82% to 159.58

The average one-year price target for Vestas Wind Systems A (CPSE:VWS) has been revised to 159,58 kr. / share. This is an increase of 10.82% from the prior estimate of 144,00 kr. dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 70,70 kr. to a high of 210,00 kr. / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.56% from the latest reported closing price of 155,60 kr. / share.

Vestas Wind Systems A Maintains 0.35% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.35%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.58. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.49% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 295 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vestas Wind Systems A. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 3.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VWS is 0.46%, an increase of 9.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.07% to 118,373K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,584K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,302K shares , representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VWS by 29.82% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 9,577K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,754K shares , representing a decrease of 210.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VWS by 63.99% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 9,073K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,848K shares , representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VWS by 1.70% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 6,607K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,471K shares , representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VWS by 32.15% over the last quarter.

ICLN - iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds 5,075K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,308K shares , representing a decrease of 4.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VWS by 19.19% over the last quarter.

