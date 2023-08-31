Vestas Wind Systems AS - ADR (VWDRY) Price Target Increased by 9.01% to 16.24

The average one-year price target for Vestas Wind Systems AS - ADR (OTC:VWDRY) has been revised to 16.24 / share. This is an increase of 9.01% from the prior estimate of 14.90 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.98 to a high of 37.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 104.52% from the latest reported closing price of 7.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vestas Wind Systems AS - ADR. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 9.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VWDRY is 0.32%, a decrease of 4.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 29.65% to 2,548K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Common Asset Management holds 513K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 435K shares, representing an increase of 15.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VWDRY by 11.03% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 441K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 422K shares, representing an increase of 4.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VWDRY by 12.75% over the last quarter.

Grace & White holds 344K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Cacti Asset Management holds 296K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Zevin Asset Management holds 285K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 273K shares, representing an increase of 4.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VWDRY by 5.84% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.