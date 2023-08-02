Vestas Wind Systems AS - ADR (VWDRY) Price Target Increased by 12.86% to 14.90

The average one-year price target for Vestas Wind Systems AS - ADR (OTC:VWDRY) has been revised to 14.90 / share. This is an increase of 12.86% from the prior estimate of 13.20 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.67 to a high of 33.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 69.09% from the latest reported closing price of 8.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vestas Wind Systems AS - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VWDRY is 0.30%, a decrease of 21.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.14% to 2,568K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Common Asset Management holds 513K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 435K shares, representing an increase of 15.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VWDRY by 11.03% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 422K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Grace & White holds 344K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Cacti Asset Management holds 296K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Zevin Asset Management holds 273K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 254K shares, representing an increase of 6.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VWDRY by 100,616.16% over the last quarter.

