Vestas Wind Systems A (VWDRY) Price Target Increased by 11.95% to 15.32

The average one-year price target for Vestas Wind Systems A (OTCPK:VWDRY) has been revised to 15.32 / share. This is an increase of 11.95% from the prior estimate of 13.69 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -3.01 to a high of 29.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 74.33% from the latest reported closing price of 8.79 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 361 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vestas Wind Systems A. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VWDRY is 0.69%, an increase of 6.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.87% to 140,348K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 29,440K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,437K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VWDRY by 23.31% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,657K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,454K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VWDRY by 8.68% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,075K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,972K shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VWDRY by 14.84% over the last quarter.

ICLN - iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds 6,987K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,465K shares, representing a decrease of 6.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VWDRY by 18.07% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,664K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,497K shares, representing an increase of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VWDRY by 8.55% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.