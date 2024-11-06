Vestas Wind price target lowered to DKK 235 from DKK 270 at Citi

Citi analyst Martin Wilkie lowered the firm’s price target on Vestas Wind (VWDRY) to DKK 235 from DKK 270 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on VWDRY:
- VWDRY Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- Vestas Wind downgraded to Hold from Buy at Kepler Cheuvreux
- Vestas Wind price target lowered to DKK 151 from DKK 165 at JPMorgan
- Vestas Wind price target lowered to DKK 270 from DKK 280 at Citi
- Vestas Wind price target lowered to DKK 165 from DKK 175 at Deutsche Bank
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.