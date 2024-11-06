Vestas Wind price target lowered to DKK 143 from DKK 151 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Akash Gupta lowered the firm’s price target on Vestas Wind (VWDRY) to DKK 143 from DKK 151 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.
