Vestas Wind price target lowered to DKK 143 from DKK 151 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Akash Gupta lowered the firm’s price target on Vestas Wind (VWDRY) to DKK 143 from DKK 151 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on VWDRY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.