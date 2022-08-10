Vestas to sell converters and control panel business to KK Wind Solutions

COPENHAGEN, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Vestas VWS.CO will sell its converters and control panels business to KK Wind Solutions, including three factories in Denmark with around 600 employees, Vestas said in a statement on Wednesday.

As part of the deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, KK Wind Solutions will exclusively supply converters and control panels to Vestas from the factories.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard, editing by Terje Solsvik)

