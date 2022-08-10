Vestas to sell converters and control panel business to KK Wind Solutions

Contributor
Nikolaj Skydsgaard Reuters
Published

Wind turbine maker Vestas will sell its converters and control panels business to KK Wind Solutions, including three factories in Denmark with around 600 employees, Vestas said in a statement on Wednesday.

COPENHAGEN, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Vestas VWS.CO will sell its converters and control panels business to KK Wind Solutions, including three factories in Denmark with around 600 employees, Vestas said in a statement on Wednesday.

As part of the deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, KK Wind Solutions will exclusively supply converters and control panels to Vestas from the factories.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((Nikolaj.Skydsgaard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More