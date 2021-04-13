Vestas to cut 80 jobs in Denmark

Contributor
Tim Barsoe Reuters
Published

Wind turbine maker Vestas will lay off 80 people at its factory in Hammel, Denmark, the company said on Tuesday.

Affected employees would be advised to seek jobs at another Vestas factory in Ringkobing, which is increasing its work force by 40 people, Vestas told Reuters.

In January, Vestas laid of 220 people mainly in the UK and Denmark. It also announced in February it would cut 450 jobs in the United States due to lower near-term demand.

