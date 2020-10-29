Vestas to buy offshore JV stake from Mitsubishi Heavy for $838 mln

COPENHAGEN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Danish wind turbine maker Vestas VWS.CO said on Thursday it had agreed to buy Mitsubishi Heavy Industries' 7011.T 50% share in their offshore joint venture MHI Vestas for 709 million euros ($838 million).

Vestas will acquire the stake by handing the Japanese company 2.5% of its shares and Mitsubishi will also get a seat on the Danish company's board.

($1 = 0.8461 euros)

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by Jason Neely)

