Vestas to buy offshore JV stake from Mitsubishi Heavy for $838 mln

Contributor
Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Issei Kato / Reuters

Danish wind turbine maker Vestas said on Thursday it had agreed to buy Mitsubishi Heavy Industries' 50% share in their offshore joint venture MHI Vestas for 709 million euros ($838 million).

COPENHAGEN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Danish wind turbine maker Vestas VWS.CO said on Thursday it had agreed to buy Mitsubishi Heavy Industries' 7011.T 50% share in their offshore joint venture MHI Vestas for 709 million euros ($838 million).

Vestas will acquire the stake by handing the Japanese company 2.5% of its shares and Mitsubishi will also get a seat on the Danish company's board.

($1 = 0.8461 euros)

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by Jason Neely)

((copenhagen.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +45 3274 2001; Reuters Messaging: jacob.pedersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters