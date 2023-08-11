News & Insights

Vestas Signs Conditional Deal For Up To 1.2 GW Offshore Project In Poland

August 11, 2023 — 04:52 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Danish wind turbines maker Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY.PK) Friday said it has entered into a conditional agreement to deliver wind turbines for the offshore wind power project Baltic Power in Poland. The project's capacity is expected to be up to 1.2 GW.

Vestas said it will make the announcement once the agreement moves to a firm and unconditional order.

The company in March had announced a 1.3 GW contract in Brazil, which was the largest onshore order till then for Vestas in Latin America and globally.

In Denmark, Vestas shares were trading at 170.20 Danish kroner, up 1.02 percent.

