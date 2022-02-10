Vestas sees challenging 2022 as high costs hamper profitability

COPENHAGEN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Vestas VWS.CO on Thursday warned 2022 will be challenging for the industry and confirmed previously released preliminary earnings which showed a fall in profitability last year.

