Vestas Secures 828 MW Brazil Wind Order With Casa Dos Ventos

December 17, 2025 — 12:27 am EST

(RTTNews) - Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY, VWS.CO), a renewable energy company, on Wednesday announced that Casa dos Ventos has placed an 828 MW order with Vestas for the Dom Inocêncio wind complex in Brazil's south-central Piauí state.

The construction is expected to begin in 2026, with final commissioning scheduled for 2028.

The project will comprise 184 V150 4.5 MW turbines and represents a new phase in the more than eight-year partnership between the two companies.

Under the agreement, the company will supply the turbines, manage the construction of the project, and provide operation and maintenance services for 25 years through an Active Output Management 5000 or AOM 5000 service contract.

Once operational, the facility is expected to generate enough electricity to supply around 2 million homes.

The company mentioned that the project marks the first major large-scale wind investment announced in Brazil since 2023 and signals renewed momentum in the country's wind energy market.

The development is also expected to support Brazil's energy security, expand the share of renewables in the national energy mix, and drive socio-economic growth in Piauí.

The company said that the project is expected to create more than 8,500 direct and indirect jobs, while also stimulating local supply chains and the broader wind energy value chain through engineering, technical services, innovation, and workforce training.

On Tuesday, Vestas Wind Systems closed trading 0.44% lesser at DKK 170.75 on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange.

