Vestas Secures 38 MW Order With Toda For Iwaki Miwa Wind Farm In Japan

(RTTNews) - Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY.PK) announced Friday it has secured a 38 MW order with Toda Corp. for Iwaki Miwa Wind Farm in Fukushima prefecture, Japan.

Owned by JR East Energy Development Co., Ltd., the wind farm will be constructed by Toda Corp. and will feature nine V117-4.2 MW wind turbines.

Vestas will also deliver 20 years of Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service for the wind farm, providing an energy-based availability guarantee to ensure optimised performance and long-term business case certainty for the customer.

The delivery of the turbines will begin in the first quarter of 2026, with commissioning scheduled in 2026.

