Vestas says Fortum seeks compensation over Russia wind farms

April 12, 2023 — 04:22 am EDT

Written by Louise Breusch Rasmussen for Reuters ->

Adds quotes, detail

COPENHAGEN, April 12 (Reuters) - Finland's Fortum FORTUM.HE is seeking compensation of more than 200 million euros ($218 million) from Denmark's Vestas VWS.CO over Russian wind farm projects that the Danish turbine maker terminated due to sanctions, Vestas said on Wednesday.

Sanctions against Russia after the war in Ukraine prevented Vestas from delivering, installing and servicing wind turbines at four wind power plants as agreed with Fortum's Russian subsidiary WEDF, the Danish group said in a statement.

"We strongly believe the arbitration to be without merit," Vestas CEO Henrik Andersen said.

"We will vigorously defend ourselves should this meritless arbitration continue," he added.

($1 = 0.9158 euros)

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((Louisebreusch.rasmussen@tr.com; +45 21 27 97 79;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.