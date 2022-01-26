Vestas reports preliminary 2021 revenue at lower end of guidance

Adds quotes, earnings margin

COPENHAGEN, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Vestas VWS.CO posted preliminary revenue for last year at the lower end of its guidance on Wednesday and said higher energy and raw material costs would hit even harder this year.

"The wind power industry continues to be challenged by the current environment characterised by supply chain instability, which is causing significant cost inflation and delay in execution of projects," Vestas said in a trading statement.

Revenue stood at 15.6 billion euros ($17.61 billion) last year, in line with guidance in November of between 15.5 billion and 16.5 billion.

Earnings before interest and taxation before special items stood at 461 million euros, indicating an EBIT margin of 3% versus guidance of around 4%.

For this year, Vestas expects revenue in the range of 15 billion to 16.5 billion euros and an EBIT margin before special items of 0%-4% reflecting the "increased impact from cost inflation within raw materials, wind turbine components and energy prices."

($1 = 0.8857 euros)

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Nikolaj.Skydsgaard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.