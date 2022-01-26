Vestas reports preliminary 2021 revenue at lower end of guidance

COPENHAGEN, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Vestas VWS.CO posted preliminary revenue for last year at the lower end of its guidance on Wednesday and said it expected the impact of higher energy and raw material costs will hit even harder this year.

In a trading statement, the company said revenue stood at 15.6 billion euros ($17.61 billion), within the range of its November guidance of between 15.5 and 16.5 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue for 2022 in the range of 15-16.5 billion euros and an EBIT-margin before special items between 0%-4%.

($1 = 0.8857 euros)

