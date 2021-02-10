Vestas reports fourth quarter revenue just above expectations

The world's largest wind turbine maker Vestas said it expected revenue to rise this year as it posted fourth quarter sales slightly above expectations on Wednesday. For 2021, Vestas expects full-year revenue in the range of 16 billion to 17 billion euros.

In the fourth quarter, operating profit before special items was 358 million euros ($434.1 million), while revenue was 4.3 billion euros, just above the 4.2 billion expected by analysts in a company poll.

For 2021, Vestas expects full-year revenue in the range of 16 billion to 17 billion euros and an operating profit margin before special items between 6% to 8%.

($1 = 0.8247 euros)

