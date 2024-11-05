Vestas Q3 Net Profit Rises; Revenue Up 18.9%

(RTTNews) - Vestas (VWDRY.PK) reported that third quarter net profit increased to 127 million euros from 28 million euros, last year. Earnings per share was 0.13 euros compared to 0.03 euros. EBIT before special items was 235 million euros, resulting in an EBIT margin before special items of 4.5 percent, compared to 1.6 percent in the third quarter of 2023. Revenue was 5.18 billion euros, an increase of 18.9 percent compared to the year-earlier period.

Looking forward, the Group maintained guidance on revenue and EBIT for the year but adjusted service EBIT and total investments. The Group expects to achieve an EBIT margin before special items for the Group of 4-5 percent, however now more likely in the lower end of the range. Revenue is expected to range between 16.5 billion euros and 17.5 billion euros.

