News & Insights

Markets

Vestas Q3 Net Profit Rises; Revenue Up 18.9%

November 05, 2024 — 02:56 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Vestas (VWDRY.PK) reported that third quarter net profit increased to 127 million euros from 28 million euros, last year. Earnings per share was 0.13 euros compared to 0.03 euros. EBIT before special items was 235 million euros, resulting in an EBIT margin before special items of 4.5 percent, compared to 1.6 percent in the third quarter of 2023. Revenue was 5.18 billion euros, an increase of 18.9 percent compared to the year-earlier period.

Looking forward, the Group maintained guidance on revenue and EBIT for the year but adjusted service EBIT and total investments. The Group expects to achieve an EBIT margin before special items for the Group of 4-5 percent, however now more likely in the lower end of the range. Revenue is expected to range between 16.5 billion euros and 17.5 billion euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.