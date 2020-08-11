Vestas posts earnings below estimates, reintroduces guidance

Q2 profit 34 mln euros (analysts: 127.4 mln)

Lowers EBIT margin outlook to 5-7% from 7-9%

Adds CEO, detail

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Denmark's Vestas VWS.CO reported a worse-than-expected quarterly operating profit on Tuesday and reintroduced its full-year sales guidance while lowering its profit margin outlook.

The world's largest wind turbine maker said it now expects EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) margin before special items for the year between 5-7%, down from an earlier estimate of 7-9%.

"The global pandemic and economic downturn will continue to create uncertainty in 2020, but we remain confident in our ability to ensure business continuity across our value chain and are therefore reintroducing guidance for 2020," CEO Henrik Andersen said in a statement.

Despite strong sales growth of 67% in the second quarter, Vestas posted an EBIT margin before special items of 1%, down from 6% a year earlier.

That was mainly due to an extraordinary warranty provision of 175 million euros, Vestas said.

Vestas posted a second-quarter operating profit before special items of 34 million euros ($39.96 million), well below the 127.4 million expected by analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

($1 = 0.8508 euros)

(Reporting by Tim Barsoe, editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely)

