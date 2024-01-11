News & Insights

Vestas plans second offshore wind plant in Poland

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 11, 2024 — 03:12 am EST

Written by Stine Jacobsen for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Danish wind turbine maker Vestas VWS.CO plans a second offshore wind turbine plant in Poland to meet growing demand for harnessing wind at sea, it said on Thursday.

The factory, which is seen creating more than 1,000 jobs, will produce blades and is expected to start operation in 2026 and follows previously announced plans to establish another factory in Poland, which is expected to start running next year.

"Our plans for two new offshore factories in Poland underline that Europe can spur wind industry investments and green jobs with the right long-term policy commitments for offshore wind projects," Vestas' Chief Operating Officer Tommy Rahbek Nielsen said in a statement.

