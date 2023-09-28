Vestas Gets Firm Order From SR Energy For 147 MW Of Renewable Energy

(RTTNews) - Vestas (VWDRY.PK) said the company has received a firm order from SR Energy AB for the Horshaga wind park in Uppvidinge municipality, southern Sweden. The order consists of 20 V162-6.2 MW and five V150-4.5 MW wind turbines and includes supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines. Turbine delivery is anticipated to begin in the first quarter of 2025 with commissioning scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2026.

Also, the company will service the turbines under a 35-year Active Output Management 5000 service agreement.

