Vestas cuts outlook as Q3 lags forecast

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Danish wind turbine maker Vestas VWS.CO reported on Wednesday a wider-than-expected operating loss for the third quarter and cut its full-year outlook due to continued cost inflation and supply chain instability.

The company's operating result before special items swung to a loss of 127 million euros ($125.5 million) from a year-ago profit of 325 million, lagging far behind the 40 million euro loss forecast by analysts in a poll compiled by the company.

"Vestas continued to increase the average selling price of our wind energy solutions ... although geo-political uncertainty and high inflation impacted execution cost and activity levels in the wind industry," Chief Executive Henrik Andersen said.

Vestas cut this year's profit margin outlook to minus 5% from previously between minus 5% and 0%, and said full-year revenue is now seen between 14.5 billion and 15.5 billion euros, down from a previous forecast of 14.5 billion-16 billion euros.

($1 = 1.0118 euros)

