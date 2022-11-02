Vestas cuts outlook as Q3 lags forecast

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Danish wind turbine maker Vestas VWS.CO reported on Wednesday a wider-than-expected operating loss for the third quarter and cuts its full-year outlook due to continued cost inflation and supply chain instability.

The company's operating result before special items swung to a loss of 127 million euros ($125.5 million) from a year-ago profit of 325 million, lagging far behind the 40 million euro loss forecast by analysts in a poll compiled by the company.

($1 = 1.0118 euros)

(Reporting by Marie Mannes, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((marie.mannes@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.