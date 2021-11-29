Vestas close to normal operations after ransomware attack

COPENHAGEN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Vestas likely suffered a ransomware attack on November 19 but almost all of its IT systems are now up and running again, the world's largest wind turbine maker said on Monday.

