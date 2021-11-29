Vestas close to normal operations after ransomware attack

COPENHAGEN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Vestas likely suffered a ransomware attack on November 19 but almost all of its IT systems are now up and running again, the world's largest wind turbine maker said on Monday.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; editing by Jason Neely)

((stine.jacobsen@thomsonreuters.com; +45 21 56 90 10; Reuters Messaging: stine.jacobsen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.