Vestas board chair to step down

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 09, 2023 — 02:41 am EST

Written by Louise Breusch Rasmussen for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, March 9 (Reuters) - The chair of the board of Danish wind turbine maker Vestas VWS.CO, Bert Nordberg, has decided not to stand for re-election, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The Board expects to elect the company's former CEO, Anders Runevad as the new chair after Vestas' annual general meeting on April 12, the company said.

"Now that the path back to profitability has been re-established and the right successor is in place, I have decided to dedicate more time to other things, including my family," Nordberg said in a statement.

Nordberg has been Vestas chair since 2012.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((Louisebreusch.rasmussen@tr.com; +45 21 27 97 79;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.