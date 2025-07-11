Vesta Real Estate Crop Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VTMX

In trading on Friday, shares of Vesta Real Estate Crop (Symbol: VTMX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.82, changing hands as low as $25.41 per share. Vesta Real Estate Crop shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VTMX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VTMX's low point in its 52 week range is $21.30 per share, with $32.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.72.

