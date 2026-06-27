Vesta Director Sells $203,000 in Stock While Shares Gain 25% in a Year

Key Points

Berho sold 58,213 shares of common stock for a total transaction value of approximately $203,000 at an average price of around $3.49 per share.

This transaction represented 0.28% of his direct ordinary share holdings.

All shares sold were held directly; indirect holdings (183,729 shares via family members) remain unchanged.

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Lorenzo Manuel Berho Corona, Director of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX), reported the sale of 58,213 shares of common stock in open-market transactions on June 18 and June 19, 2026, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 58,213 Transaction value ~$203,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 20,766,670 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$702.95 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($3.49).

Key questions

How does the transaction size compare to the insider’s recent trading activity?

The 58,213 shares sold represent one of Berho Corona’s four recent open-market sales, with previous transactions ranging from 50,000 to 1,000,000 shares since May 2026.

The 58,213 shares sold represent one of Berho Corona’s four recent open-market sales, with previous transactions ranging from 50,000 to 1,000,000 shares since May 2026. What is the impact of this transaction on Berho Corona’s overall ownership?

Direct holdings declined from 21,008,612 to 20,766,670 shares, while total beneficial ownership remained substantial; indirect holdings via family members remained unchanged at 183,729 shares.

Direct holdings declined from 21,008,612 to 20,766,670 shares, while total beneficial ownership remained substantial; indirect holdings via family members remained unchanged at 183,729 shares. Does the transaction reflect a change in sentiment or capacity constraints?

Given a one-year net sale of 1,608,213 shares (representing a 7.94% reduction in direct holdings), smaller recent transactions likely reflect reduced remaining share capacity, not a material change in selling cadence or intent.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $186 million Net income (TTM) $225 million Dividend yield 2.63% 1-year price change 25%

Company snapshot

VTMX develops, acquires, operates, and leases industrial real estate and logistics centers throughout Mexico, generating revenue primarily from rental income and property management.

The firm operates an integrated model covering the full lifecycle of industrial properties, including acquisition, construction, administration, and leasing to maximize asset utilization and long-term value.

It serves multinational corporations and logistics companies seeking modern industrial space, with a focus on sectors such as manufacturing, distribution, and e-commerce.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. is a leading industrial real estate platform in Mexico, managing a diversified portfolio of logistics and industrial assets. The company leverages an end-to-end approach to property development and management, emphasizing operational efficiency and tenant retention. Vesta's strategic focus on high-growth sectors and prime locations underpins its competitive positioning in the Mexican industrial real estate market.

What this transaction means for investors

While Berho has been gradually trimming his position over the past several months, he still owns more than 20.7 million shares directly, suggesting he remains heavily invested in Vesta's long-term performance and signaling that this sale seems more like routine portfolio management than a shift in conviction.



The measured selling comes as the Mexican industrial REIT continues to benefit from strong demand for logistics and manufacturing space. Shares have climbed roughly 25% over the past year, supported by solid operating momentum. In the first quarter, rental income rose 14.4% year over year to $76.7 million, while adjusted EBITDA increased 12.4% to $62.1 million. Leasing activity reached 1.6 million square feet, construction began on three new buildings, and the company eliminated all secured debt after prepaying a $118 million facility, giving it greater financial flexibility. Management said improving market activity is supporting its Vesta 2030 growth strategy, pointing to new leasing across logistics, electronics, and aerospace tenants while continuing to expand its development pipeline.



For long-term investors, the more important story is execution rather than a relatively modest insider sale. If Vesta continues growing rental income, maintaining industry-leading margins, and capitalizing on industrial demand in Mexico, its long-term investment case remains tied to operating performance rather than incremental insider selling.



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