World Markets

Vessel stuck in Suez Canal refloated, minor delays expected -shipping agency

January 09, 2023 — 02:55 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

DUBAI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The M/V Glory, a bulker which ran aground in the Suez Canal early on Monday, has been refloated, shipping agency Leth Agencies said.

Twenty one vessels going Southbound will resume their transit through the channel with minor delays expected, the agency added.

(Reporting by Alaa Swilam and Michael Hogan Writing by Nadine Awadalla Editing by David Goodman )

((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.