Vessel stuck in Suez Canal refloated, minor delays expected -shipping agency

DUBAI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The M/V Glory, a bulker which ran aground in the Suez Canal early on Monday, has been refloated, shipping agency Leth Agencies said.

Twenty one vessels going Southbound will resume their transit through the channel with minor delays expected, the agency added.

(Reporting by Alaa Swilam and Michael Hogan Writing by Nadine Awadalla Editing by David Goodman )

((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.