News & Insights

US Markets

Vessel off Yemen's Aden reports explosions in sea, vessel and crew safe, UKMTO says

Credit: REUTERS/Dario Bonazza

March 08, 2024 — 09:27 am EST

Written by Tala Ramadan and Nayera Abdallah for Reuters ->

By Tala Ramadan and Nayera Abdallah

DUBAI, March 8 (Reuters) - A vessel travelling 50 nautical miles southeast of Yemen's city of Aden reported on Friday two explosions in the sea ahead of it, but the vessel and crew were reported as safe, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi group has launched drone and missile attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab Strait and Gulf of Aden since November. They say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians over the war in Gaza.

UKMTO said earlier that the authorities were investigating the incident while security firm Ambrey said it was aware of an incident nearly 52 nautical miles south of Aden and was also investigating.

(Reporting by Tala Ramadan and Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Hugh Lawson)

((Tala.Ramadan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.