Vespa maker Piaggio misses FY consensus on EBITDA after drop in sales

March 4 (Reuters) - Italy's Piaggio PIA.MI, producer of the iconic Vespa scooter, on Monday posted falling sales and income just below forecast as it presented its 2023 results.

Consolidated net sales stood at 1.99 billion euros ($2.16 billion), down from 2.09 billion euros in 2022, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to 325 million euros.

The EBITDA figure was slightly below the 329 million-euro company provided consensus, but was also up 9% from a year earlier.

The scooter and motorbike maker proposed to pay a final dividend of 0.08 euro per share for a total of 0.205 euro per share in 2023.

Shares in the company traded 3.3% lower after the publication of the results. ($1 = 0.9213 euros)

(Reporting by Philippe Leroy Beaulieu, editing by Alvise Armellini)

((Philippe.LeroyBeaulieu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.