News & Insights

Vespa maker Piaggio misses FY consensus on EBITDA after drop in sales

March 04, 2024 — 07:11 am EST

Written by Philippe Leroy Beaulieu for Reuters ->

March 4 (Reuters) - Italy's Piaggio PIA.MI, producer of the iconic Vespa scooter, on Monday posted falling sales and income just below forecast as it presented its 2023 results.

Consolidated net sales stood at 1.99 billion euros ($2.16 billion), down from 2.09 billion euros in 2022, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to 325 million euros.

The EBITDA figure was slightly below the 329 million-euro company provided consensus, but was also up 9% from a year earlier.

The scooter and motorbike maker proposed to pay a final dividend of 0.08 euro per share for a total of 0.205 euro per share in 2023.

Shares in the company traded 3.3% lower after the publication of the results. ($1 = 0.9213 euros)

(Reporting by Philippe Leroy Beaulieu, editing by Alvise Armellini)

((Philippe.LeroyBeaulieu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.